Patrons bemoan confusion at gov’t car auction

New Story

Amidst the shouts and hollers of an animated crowd of bidders, aggrieved patrons at yesterday’s government vehicle auction protested the lack of procedure that would have allowed those at the back of the 400-strong mob a fair and orderly chance to buy.

The vehicles, impounded by police, were sold to the highest bidder beginning from 10 am. When OBSERVER media arrived on the scene a horde of 350 – 400 bidders was literally moving from car to car in an excited and sometimes irate frenzy.

“Everybody should have a bidding number. When your bidding number comes up you’ll know who is bidding. Right now everybody is bidding holding their heads down and raising the price as a joke,” one potential buyer said.

According to him, the practice was basic procedure at other vehicle auctions he had been to abroad. Other patrons complained of not having been able to view the vehicles beforehand and not being allowed to open them during the auction.

An elderly man who had hoped to make a purchase told OBSEVER media, “You don’t know what the vehicle is like – the specifics and the condition of the vehicle. They should give people a day to come and look at it and decide whether they would wish to bid in the future.”

As he spoke, another woman claimed that on a previous occasion, she had been allowed to view cars to be sold the day prior to the action at the Antigua & Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) Motor pool.

Besides the difficulty caused by sheer numbers, the process was hampered by patrons who seemed to have come to the event solely to aggravate the bidding process without any intention of making a purchase.

Several young men could be heard increasing on other patrons’ bids, but ultimately shying away when called upon to register their information. “If you’re not interested don’t bother to come,” one woman scolded.

According to auctioneer, Nathaniel “Paddy” James, 50 to 55 impounded vehicles were ultimately sold “some as low as $25 and one as high as $5000.”

(More in today’s Daily Observer)