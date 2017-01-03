Pastor charged with statutory rape

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan 3, CMC – A 64-year-old Moravian pastor is expected to appear in court next week after he was charged with statutory rape following allegations that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl last month.
Police said that the incident is alleged to have occurred on December 28.
Police said the long-standing minister of the Moravian church was found in a “compromising position” after a police patrol in the deep-rural community of Austin in Myersville, south east St Elizabeth, came upon a parked car in a secluded area.
Media reports last week quoted investigators as saying that they were following further leads as a result of allegations that the pastor may have been involved in similar behaviour previously.
