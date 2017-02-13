Parliament expected to vote on tax bill today

February 13, 2017
Source: nrmarketwatch.com

Trinidad – THE Opposition People’s Partnership is today, again, under the spotlight as Government returns to Parliament with legislation needed to make Trinidad and Tobago compliant with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which will go once more to a vote.

While Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday that Government has done all it can to meet the Opposition’s demands and the outcome of the next vote is to be seen, Opposition MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie has said that side’s approach today will be a positive one.

The Tax Information Exchange Agreements Bill goes back to Parliament after a series of disagreements with the Opposition over some of its provisions and an insistence by that side that the Bill go before a special Joint Select Committee (JSC), to which Government acquiesced last year.
