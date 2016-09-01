Parliament Committee Stages to go live on air

New Story

In an apparent effort to increase the public’s understanding of parliamentary debates, the clause-by-clause examination of Bill in the Lower House will now be broadcast live by state media.

The announcement was made this week by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Gerald Watt QC, who expressed the view that the move would give honest insight into how MPs craft and recraft legislation.

“It is my personal feeling that at that point the public really hears how members of Parliament and the legal advisors deal with finalising Bills and amendments of Bills and the public gets a chance to hear something other than member getting up and it’s the usual,” Sir Gerald said.

He indicated that the broadcast of the Committee Stages was common practice in several other jurisdictions.

The clause-by-clause review of a piece of draft legislation allows the members to suggest and bring on board alterations to Bills.

Previously the state owned Antigua Broadcasting Service (ABS) only aired the debates which MPs would give on their feet. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, D Gisele Isaac said she too sees the benefit of airing the committee stages. “I have never had a problem with it and see no reason why it cannot be televised,” she said.