Parham Wins Sixth Title

New Story

Asot’s Arcade Parham have won their sixth Premier Division title here in Antigua.

The Parham team, secured the top-flight accolade following their 3-1 victory over bottom of the table, Glanvilles FC on Sunday, pushing to an unassailable 41 points with two rounds of matches left in the competition.

One member of the Parham coaching staff, Rowan Isaac, commended the players on their achievement but reminded that the competition is not over.

“We’ve dropped four points and if we can come out of the season only dropping four points then that would be something we are looking at; but let me publicly congratulate the players because they have worked real hard to obtain this and the work is not finished. We have two more games so we have to come back out to training and finish the task,” he said.

Striker Trevaughn Harriette scored twice with goals in the second minute and also in minute 38. Former national player, Ranjae Christian, closed out Parham’s scoring with an 85th minute conversion.

Romar Gidorsingh scored the lone goal for Glanvilles in minute 12 to bring his team levelled at 1-1 as they showed tremendous fight in the first half.

Isaac said his players were prepared for an aggressive challenge from the Glanvilles team.

“Debu has a favourite line that he always uses that when a man is drowning and he sees a straw he is going to grab at it and anything else he sees he is going to grab at it and try to make their season. Because of their standings now [prior to the Parham game] they might be demoted, they wanted to make a [point] coming out of the Premier Division,” the coach said.

Glanvilles remains at the bottom of the standings with eight points after 16 matches.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Meanwhile, Pigotts Bullets’ bid to remain in the top flight received a major boost when they defeated SAP 3-1 also on Sunday.

Roderick Williams scored in minutes 6 and 65 to record a double while Zakeem Michael secured his team’s three points in minute 85 as they move to 20 points and sixth in the standings.

Coach Auckland Jarvis, said the victory was mandatory if they were to have a chance of staying in the top flight.

“Liberta won the night before so we really had to come out to win this what was a must win game and the guys really went out and put their foot down and got the points. We played the game, full 90 minutes, at a high level so the goals really came with maybe a 10 or 20 minutes between so it wasn’t easy, we had to play to the end,” he said.

SAP continues to struggle with 17 points in position seven in the standings as they continue to be in danger of relegation.

In Sunday’s opening contest, Grenades and Empire played to a nil-all draw.

On Saturday, Liberta Blackhawks defeated Old Road 3-1 to move to 15 points and third from bottom in the standings.