Papa San debuts at number seven

Jamaica – In its first week on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Papa San’s Journey is at number seven for the September 17, 2016 listing. It is the only gospel set in the top 10.

There has been some jostling at the top. While it pushes last week’s top Jamaican set, Stephen Marley’s Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life, down a place to number four from its third spot last week, the reordering also sees Morgan Heritage clambering back into the top quintet. The family band’s Strictly Roots is now at number five, up a place from last week’s number six when it re-entered the ranking.

The former chart-topper (as is Revelation Part II) is the week’s greatest gainer and has now spent a total of 40 weeks on Billboard listing.

Ziggy Marley’s eponymous set lost some ground, and after 15 weeks on the chart, now stands at number eight, down from five last week.

FOREIGN BANDS DOMINANT

At the top of the heap is Rebelution’s Falling Into Place, stepping up a place from its number-two slot last week. Stick Figure’s Set in Stone is showing staying power, as after 42 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, the former number one is now at number two, after placing fourth the previous week.

Dub Fix’s Thinking Clear makes a strong debut at number three.

After taking the pole position last week, HIRIE’s Wandering Soul is now at number six. Rounding out the top 10 are Reggae Gold 2016, down a place from last week, and Iration’s Hotting Up at number 10, down from last week’s seventh place. Hotting Up has now passed a year on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, as this marks the 53rd week on the listing for the former number one.

Jamaican music continues to have a presence on the Billboard’s Hot 100, as Tory Lanez’s LUV, which leans heavily on Tanto Metro and Devonte’s Everyone Falls in Love Sometimes, holds its number 21 spot from last week. Drake’s Controlla, which samples Beenie Man’s Tear Off Mi Garment, sits at number 26, down two places from last week. LUV is just above For Free, on which DJ Khaled features Drake.

There is another Jamaican production connection high on the charts, as Cold Waterby Major Lazer, featuring Justin Bieber and MO, retains its number two ranking. Sean Paul, who features on Cheap Thrills with Sia, is at number four in his 29th week on the Hot 100, down a spot from last week.

The Jamaican influence is still being felt in Rihanna and Drake’s Work, as the former number one has improved by four places to be at 35 in its 32nd week on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fifth Harmony and Fetty Wap’s All in My Head (Flex) – which has a couplet from Cobra’s Flex – has fallen 11 places and is now at number 40. DJ Khaled has another chart entry with I Got The Keys, featuring Jay Z and Future, at 52.

Gyal You a Party Animal by Charly Black is down a place on the Hot Dancehall/Electronic Songs ranking and is now at number 24.