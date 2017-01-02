OWTU warns: Petrotrin workers fuel the nation

New Story

Trinidad – It is a strike to wake up the country.

That was how the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) described the strike notice which is expected to be served on State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, on Wednesday.

OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said the ongoing negotiations were on behalf of workers who risk life and limb, working in varying dangerous conditions, to guarantee a reliable supply of fuel to the travelling public. And the public should not forget that the country’s economy is based on products made possible by the tireless efforts of these workers, he said.