OWTU warns: Petrotrin workers fuel the nation

FILLING UP: Motorists line up to fill up their vehicles at an NP gas station on Saddle Road, Maraval, on Saturday. The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has threatened strike action for three months starting on Wednesday if Petrotrin did not deal with workers’ wage issues. (Source: trinidadexpress.com)
Trinidad – It is a strike to wake up the country.
That was how the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) described the strike notice which is expected to be served on State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, on Wednesday.
OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said the ongoing negotiations were on behalf of workers who risk life and limb, working in varying dangerous conditions, to guarantee a reliable supply of fuel to the travelling public. And the public should not forget that the country’s economy is based on products made possible by the tireless efforts of these workers, he said.
