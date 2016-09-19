Owner stops alleged car thief in his tracks

Hanna Hourani of Hodges Bay effected what lawmen call a “citizen’s arrest” on Sunday morning after accusing a man of vehicle theft.

The images of Hourani holding a gun to the alleged perpetrator’s head outside First Choice Supermarket have been circulated widely on What’sApp.

The owners of the supermarket on Anchorage Road are denying reports of a robbery at the establishment.

Police confirm that the vehicle was stolen “a few days ago” and when the owner saw it he confronted the driver, holding him at gunpoint.

The individual being held in the photo and another person who fled the scene are now in police custody after the Rapid Response Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department captured him.

Police said they will continue to investigate the matter.
