Ovals beat Stingerz as United edge Braves

F&G Cutie Ovals Ojays was champions in both the league and playoffs for the 2016 Division 1 competition for the second straight year. (Photo courtesy ABBA)

F&G Trading Cutie Ovals Ojays Three dismantled LJ Northside Stingerz Two when the teams clashed in Division three of the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Monday night.

Ovals outscored Stingerz in all four quarters of the contest, leading 18-16 at the first quarter before returning in the second quarter to outscore their opponents 11-9.

Ovals’ dominance continued in the third quarter as they shot 23 points to Stingerz’s 19 to take the contest 74-57, winning by 17 points.

Delonte Jules led the scoring for Ovals with 18 points while Doyle Carter carried the weight for Stingerz with 20 points.

Meanwhile, also in Division 3, Junior Pitbulls defeated All Saints Slam 65-58. Amarni Browne led Pitbulls’ charge with 18 points while Paul Jarvis sank 10 points in a losing effort for Slam.

There was victory as well for Old Road as they defeated One Stone Original 69-55 also in Division three. Kevin Cornwall led the way for the victors with 24 points while Troy Southwell was the top performer for Original with 21 points.

In the lone Division two match, Christos Supermarket/KAG United edged HUF Baldwin Braves 54-51.

United dominated all but one quarter, leading 11-9 at the end of the first and outscoring Braves 20-17 in the second quarter.

Braves however returned in the third quarter to outscore United 12-10 before losing by three points.

Jordon Samuel led the way for United with 18 points while Lennox Fletchman had 10 points for Braves. (Neto Baptiste)
