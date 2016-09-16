Outspoken lawyer condemns plans for sittings of Privilege Committee of Parliament

New Story

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept 16, CMC – President of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBRHA), Fred Smith, says the Privileges Committee of Parliament will do serious damage to the administration of justice and the rule of law in The Bahamas is it uses hearings scheduled for later this month to air matters currently under consideration by the courts.

The environmental group, Save The Bays (STB), Wednesday expressed disappointment that the Privileges Committee was set to hold hearings following the landmark Supreme Court decision vindicating its right to privacy.

The group said it fears the hearings will be used to broadcast further private information belonging to its members, despite the fact that the Supreme Court has ruled such disclosures unconstitutional and fined Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald US$150,000 for an earlier breach.

Smith, who serves as legal director to STB, has thanked other eminent legal minds who have come out in defense of the ‘sub judice’ rule, which says that matters under judicial consideration cannot be discussed publicly.

“Every officer of the court should be grateful for Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson and the unnamed fellow QC quoted in the press for defending time-honoured legal traditions that are designed to guarantee all individuals a fair trial and, crucially, the appearance of a fair trial,” he said, adding “these include the sub judice rule and the separation of powers.

“The members of this committee must keep firmly in mind that an awesome responsibility has been placed on their shoulders – for the sake of our national reputation, they must defend the principles of good governance, fair administration of justice and the rule of law.

“If they seek to use these hearings to trample over the territory of the courts, The Bahamas will be branded a lawless society where laws mean nothing, where political power and brute force win the day,” Smith said, adding that the international community is watching carefully the developments here.

“We simply must affirm that The Bahamas is not some repressive dictatorship or failed state where the jurisdiction of the courts is casually disregarded, the rule of law tossed aside on a whim; it is a liberal democracy whose good governance is underpinned by a constitution, the guardians of which are the courts. They must be allowed to do their work unfettered by politically motivate intrusions.”

The Bahamas government has already indicated it was appealing the ruling of Justice Indra Charles who found that Fitzgerald was not legally justified when he tabled the private emails of the environmental group in Parliament and therefore could not be protected by parliamentary privilege.

The judge ordered that the minister be permanently banned from disclosure and publication of any further material belonging to STB and he should delete all electronic and hard copy material within 14 days.

STB said that despite the ruling it “can only imagine that they intend to use this venue to try and justify the further release of our private information in violation of the Constitution of The Bahamas and in the face of the House Speaker’s own admission that the disclosures should not happen again”.

The STB said that the matters to be considered by the Privileges Committee arose from an action it brought “against an admitted major financial contributor to the governing party” and questioned “how a neutral observer could avoid the impression that the hearings and threat of imprisonment is anything other than a case of politically motivated “revenge”.

It said it has invited several regional and international human rights groups, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR); the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); Amnesty International; Human Rights Watch; the Center for Justice and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights to observe the sittings.

Smith said he was calling for calmer heads to prevail and for all parties to await the conclusion of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Privy Council processes before airing sensitive court matters in the public domain, as this would run the serious risk of “short-circuiting” justice and set a very dangerous precedent for the future.

“Otherwise, The Bahamas will be branded as a banana republic where no one feels safe either personally or in their investments. The country, having recently been downgraded by Moody’s, can ill afford such negative international stigma,” he added.