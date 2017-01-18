Opposition party says it will vigorously oppose moves to disenfranchise voters

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jan 18, CMC – The main opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Wednesday said it would resist any attempt by the Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government to disenfranchised nationals who are registered to vote in general elections here.

SKNLP leader, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, said the right to vote is no longer based on wealth, ownership of property or assets, but on the attainment of 18 years.

The Opposition Leader said that reports of moves by the government to abolish the right of nationals who reside overseas to come home and vote would be resisted by his party.

“We will not allow the disenfranchisement of our people, the Kittitians and Nevisians who are living overseas and depriving them of their right to vote, even though they are presently registered and living overseas.

“hat will be resisted and it must be resisted not only by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party but by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis generally,” Dr. Douglas told radio listeners to his weekly radio programme “Ask the Leader”.

He said the SKNLP, which celebrates its 85thAnniversary on January 23rd, is very conscious of the strides made by citizens over the years.

“We are conscious of the struggles that have been won and in the celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the party, we will again reemphasise those achievements, the struggles that we have been through, and the roles of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, its founding fathers and national heroes, in ensuring that we have today, a democracy, a country, that is strong in the adherence to the principles of democracy.”

Despite its loss in the 2015 general elections, the SKNLP remained the largest single party in the twin island Federation receiving 11,897 votes in comparison to the People’s Action Movement (PAM), 8,452, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) 3, 951 votes; the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), 3,276 votes and People’s Labour Party’s (PLP), 2,723 votes.