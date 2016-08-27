Opposition legislator suspended, Opposition Leader cries foul

New Story

BELMOPAN, Belize, Aug 27, CMC – Opposition legislators have accused the government of stifling efforts to debate issues relating to the country after one opposition legislator was suspended and police fired shots in the air to break up a protest outside the Parliament building on Friday.

Cayo South Area representative Julius Espat was suspended after the Speaker Michael Peyrefitte said he used language contrary to the rules or procedures of parliament.

“You have to have the time; the people pay you to listen to us. When you have the prime minister insulting this gentleman by name and you are giving them opportunities to do that and I am talking about good governance, what is your problem Mister Speaker?,: Espat said in the Parliament.

But the Speaker responded by calling on a government minister “to name this person please?” to which Espat responded “this goddamn House of Representatives is a joke.

“You are a mercenary of that government. It is ridiculous that a member of the House cannot speak about good governance in this country…There is nothing that I have done that is illegal or against the orders of this House. Let them raise their hands. Bring it on. Mister Speaker, the reason that you don’t want me to debate is because I am bringing up issues that the Auditor General has put in her report,” he added.

As a result Foreign Minister Wilfred Elrington raised a motion to have Espat suspended.

But the embattled opposition legislator sat in his seat despite a request by the Speaker to have him escorted out of the Chamber and the police were later called in.

A defiant Espat later told reporters that the government did not want a debate on the Auditor General’s report and that he had been told by the Speaker, the day before not to raise the issue in Parliament.

“The people have to understand that I am not fighting for Julius Espat I am fighting for the people that put me here and I have to be given an opportunity to express myself for them,” he said, adding “I have a right to speak about corruption in public places; that’s my job. I am the chairman of PAC (Public Account Committee).”

Opposition Leader John Briceno said while he has no idea as to when opposition legislators would return to the Parliament, “when we come, we want to talk about the people’s business.

“But they need to give us an opportunity to speak about the people’s business. The last House meeting was in March; here we are at the end of August and they finally decide to have a meeting. And the only reason they had a meeting was because they had to raise the treasury bills and treasury notes so that they could continue to max out the credit card because they have an insatiable appetite to spend and spend money,” he added.

Briceno said that the opposition intends to hold the government accountable on the contents of the Auditor General’s report.

“I am going to have our senators to call for a senate investigation. Let’s wait for the Audit report,” he said, adding “and when we get into government, we are going to go through this and anybody that can be held liable, we are going to hold them liable and if they have to go to jail, they are going to go to jail.

“Enough is enough,” Brinceno added.