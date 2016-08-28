Opposition holds consultations with members of Jamaican opposition party

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Aug. 28, CMC – With less than two years before the constitutional date for a general election, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking regional assistance to help rebuild the party .

Three persons associated with the public relations and mobilising team of the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in Jamaica are presently in the island having meetings with representatives of the NDC.

The consultants from Jamaica are Alston Stewart, Donovan Nelson and Attorney at Law Michael Vaccianna .

The three arrived here last Thursday and have so far met with Political Leader Nazim Burke and other executive members of the NDC .

However, in a interview on Sunday, Stewart who served as PNP’s Campaign Administrator in 2011 was tightlipped about his visit but confirmed that he met with Burke on Friday.

“I am here not at the invitation of the party but am here in Grenada and have met with officials or persons associated with party,” he replied when asked if he was in Grenada at the invitation of the NDC.

It is widely known that the NDC is associated with the Jamaican political party and has in the past used some of its operatives during election campaign.

In the lead up to the 2008 general election, there was a heavy presence of the Jamaican politicians in the lead up to the general election in which the NDC won 11 of the 15 seats.

A party official – who did not wish to be named, described Friday’s meeting as productive, stating that in the 2013 general election, their Jamaican counterparts were less involved.

The NDC won no seats in the February 2013 election but has three representatives in the Senate.

The official said the party will be monitoring the outcome of the Constitution Reform Referendum Vote scheduled for October 27, as it is believed that it will have an impact on the party in the lead up to the 2018 general election.