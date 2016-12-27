One dead, four injured in drive-by shootings

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec 27, CMC – Police are searching for the killers who shot and killed one person and injured four others in a drive by shooting here on Monday.

The police have not identified the man killed or those injured but said the incident occurred when gunmen travelling in a vehicle drove alongside another in which three adult females and two adult males were traveling on the Tonique-Williams Darling Highway.

They said the gunmen fired several shots before speeding off.

“All five of the victims were shot and transported to hospital where one of the adult males later succumbed to his injuries. The other four victims remains in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing,” the police said in a brief statement.