On stage brawl lands Yannick Beazer in MSJMC

The Chairman of the Caribana Committee, Yannick Beazer, was admitted to Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) over the weekend, after he was beaten and injured at a Pre-Valentine’s event, on Barbuda, late Friday night.

Beazer, who arrived in Antigua around 9 am Saturday to seek medical treatment, sustained cuts about his face and other bruises during the confrontation on stage with two siblings – a brother and sister.

Beazer told OBSERVER media it all started when he attempted to go on stage to secure his equipment that was being used during the event.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said he tripped while gathering the equipment and fell on one of the two people in custody for attacking him.

The situation reportedly spiralled out of control when the male suspect allegedly began threatening him with a glass bottle.

Beazer recounted that he tried to restrain the man but his sister, who was also armed with a glass bottle, used it to strike him across the left side of his head.

A few people intervened during the fracas. The police who were present on the scene, were reportedly unable to respond promptly because they were escorting Prime Minister Gaston Browne from the vicinity for his safety.

According to reports, both the young man and his sister were detained over the alleged attack on Beazer, but had not been charged up to press time.