Oliver Samuels tours six Cities in nine Days!

New Story

The Caribbean King of Comedy Oliver Samuels is returning to South Florida for his annual Labour Day tour as the star of “Guilt Trip,” a comedy stage work written by Basil Dawkins and directed by Douglas Prout & Toni Kay Dawkins and early bird tickets are already sold out.

The play is one of betrayal, revelatory confessions and as the name suggests guilt. It’s a domestic drama full of palpable intensity, shocking revelations and a great amount of comedic relief. After South Florida, he will then perform in 3 other locations.

Samuels- who plays the father “Steadman Hall”- alongside Ruth Ho Shing “Irene Jackson” and Dennis Titus “Morgan” who play mother and son respectively, are entwined in a fierce battle with a past decision’s consequences which has been plaguing the family.

Patrons can expect extreme laughter across 6 cities in 9 days, starting with Miramar on Saturday September 3 at 8 PM at the Everglades High School and moving on to cities such as: Coral Springs at the Coral Springs High School on September 4 at 6 PM, West Palm Beach at the Royal Palm Beach High School on September 5 at 6 PM, Tampa Bay at University Area Community Center on September 9 at 8.

PM, Palm Bay at Eau Gallie High School, Melbourne on September 10 at 8 PM and Orlando at Wekiva High School, Apopka on September 11 at 6 PM Early Bird tickets have already been sold out but presold tickets are still available on the www.oliversamuelsplays.com.

Oliver Samuels is widely known for his consistently hilarious plays and the TV show “Oliver at Large” and his name is now synonymous with Jamaican laughter granting him the title King of Comedy in the Caribbean.