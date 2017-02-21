Ojays Lose Second Straight As Flyers Down Stingerz

New Story

Defending Division One champions, F&G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays suffered a second consecutive loss in the Basketball Association’s competition over the weekend, going down 71-70 to Hands Up Foundation (HUF) Baldwin Braves at the JSC basketball complex on Sunday.

Leading 70-68 with seconds left on the clock, Ojays’ defence was not solid enough for the experience of former national player, Lennox “Termite” McCoy, who buried a three-pointer to win the contest for his team.

McCoy ended with 15 points and nine rebounds. There was a huge contribution as well from Xavier Mead who sank 26 points.

McCoy said his game-winning basket was one that was thoroughly planned and executed.

“It wasn’t a shot like Mahijah Davis [of LJ Northside Stingers] where you just run down the court and throw up a shot, it was a dead stare-down straight in your face type shot and it just went in and you must have a little luck on your side. I think I was struggling all night but I was going to take the shot,” he said.

“Vivian [Destin] told me that he wanted the ball when I was going to bring it over, but I wanted to know which game Vivian was watching because I knew there was no way I was going to pass that ball,” he added.

Former national player, Marlon “Buju” Charles led Ojays’ charge with 29 points 10 rebounds and Neville Martin contributed with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in Sunday’s opening game, LJ Northside Stingerz crashed to their first defeat of the tournament, going under 88-79 to former champions Flyers.

Keroi Lee was best on show for Flyers as he ended with 26 points and 12 rebounds while Steven Matthew contributed with 19 points. Adonis Humphreys also had a good performance, turning in 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Coach of the Flyers team, George Hughes, though welcoming the victory, said his team still has some ways to go before they can challenge for the title.

“It really doesn’t do anything to say you won a game because at any given moment, anyone of those teams can beat each other. So you have to come with that mind-set on a daily basis and that will to impose your [game] on the team you are playing because if you get comfortable saying you won a game against a team that had gone undefeated then you are in trouble,” he said.

Coy Quinland top-scored for Stingerz with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Mahijah Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds also in a losing effort. Felix Hamilton contributed with 12 points and seven rebounds.