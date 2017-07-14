O’Garro makes World Under-18 triple jump finals

Antigua & Barbuda’s Taeco O’Garro (right) poses with coach Marlon Mack in Kenya.

Antigua & Barbuda’s Taeco O’Garro will, today, compete in the finals of the triple jump at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

O’Garro, a student of the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) and the reigning Junior Soca Monarch of Antigua & Barbuda, registered a distance of 14.76 metres to get into the finals as the ninth best qualifier.

The top seed going into the finals is Cuba’s Jordon A Diaz with a distance of 16.66 metres followed by his Cuban counterpart, Yusniel Jorrin, who finished second in the semi-finals with a distance of 16.02 metres.

O’Garro, who has a personal best of 15.29 metres, will wear bib 114 and is slated to be the fifth jumper in line. 

The eight finalists will each have three jumps with the best distance taking the top prize. The final is slated for 10am today. O’Garro is being coached by Marlon Mack.
