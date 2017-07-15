O’Garro Finishes Outside The Top Five At World Under-18

New Story

Taeco O’Garro’s leap of 15.06 metres in the triple jump finals of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships being held in Nairobi, Kenya was his best of six attempts but could not get him the top three finish he was hoping for.

The Antiguan, who reached the finals on Friday morning with a distance of 14.76 meters, finished eighth overall in the competition, completing what had been deemed a good performance by the 15-year-old throughout the competition.

Cuba’s Jordan Diaz claimed the gold medal with his 17.30 metres leap, a world U18 best, beating the mark set by his compatriot Lazaro Martinez in 2014 by six centimetres.

The Cuban entered the final as a strong favourite to win his country’s fourth gold in the event in the history of the World U18 Championships, but the level of his performance left the crowd in awe, as Diaz first set a championship record in the third round with 17.00m, only the second U18 athlete ever to reach that mark, and then added another foot to that on his next jump.

The record represented an improvement of 64 centimetres on the Cuban’s previous personal best. It also made him the seventh best jumper in the world this year in the senior ranks.

In a close battle for the other medals, Frixon David Chila of Ecuador came through for silver with 15.92m, with Arnovis Dalmero of Colombia in third with 15.89m and the second Cuban, Yusniel Jorrin, only a centimetre behind in fourth.