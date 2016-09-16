Of Criticism And Advice

New Story

Unless you have been hiding under a rock and do not have a radio or a friend who listens to a radio, you would know of the very public feud between Observer Radio personality Algernon “Serpent” Watts and the Attorney General, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin. Harsh words have been exchanged and each side has dug in their heels.

As can be expected, criticism and advice is abundant on this one. Everyone has a line that he or she believes should not be crossed, and supporters of both sides, and even casual observers, have been offended when they believe those lines have been crossed.

We would not live up to the legacy of our founders if we did not elicit criticism and welcome it.

Samuel “Fergie” Derrick loved criticism. He was a firm believer that criticism, and more so advice were signs of love because no one would seek to take time to criticise and advise if they did not love the subject of their criticism.

Of course, Winston Derrick is famous for the way in which he directly invited criticism. His pronouncement on the matter is part of our local vernacular: “If you want to call and criticize me, it is no problem … I am citizen, just like everybody else.”

‘Serpent,’ too, in his line of work, has been the subject of criticism, and people believe that now that he is so closely aligned to “The Movement”, he has invited and should welcome increased criticism.

We do not want to speak for ‘Serpent’, since he does that quite well for himself. But, we are fairly sure that ‘Serpent’ thrives on criticism and the advice which follows. It stands to reason that if no one spoke about ‘Serpent’ and criticised him, then he would be irrelevant.

And when it comes to advice, we need look no further than local political analyst Arvel Grant. He has urged Observer Radio’s on-air personalities to avoid “personalisation” of their broadcast agenda or “hounding and witch-hunting” public personalities if they hope to maintain their independence. Grant insists that hosts should keep their personal agenda, political or otherwise separate from the issues they tackle on air.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Grant’s advice comes against the backdrop of political and public criticism of some of the strong anti-establishment views expressed on the Snakepit programme. In Grant’s view, “You cannot go on and on about an individual or a group. It then takes on the appearance that someone may be trying to bring down someone else. Once it begins … it could run off the track very quickly.” He was also quick to add, that “the right of response” must be extended to the subject of any critique.

On that point, we should make it clear that Observer is for the people; all the people. That includes politicians. And we welcome them all, especially the politicians. The thing is, the politicians, for the most part, do not want to take up our offer to engage with the people. We have heard that they believe that we are “aggressive” and “hostile” towards them and they do not want to participate. Of course, we reject those characterisations because while we may ask some hard questions, we go out of our way to ensure that we make our guests feel comfortable.

Just because the questions may be uncomfortable for some, it does not mean that it is an attempt to be hostile. Our goal is not to alienate guests, but rather to encourage them to keep coming back to talk with the people. The politicians must recognize that they occupy the hot seat and they should expect some heat and occasionally some fire. That simply comes with the job.

There is one area of advice that leaves us very uncomfortable, and we dare say it has the same effect on many of our readers and listeners. That feeling swarms over us when there is talk of “reining in” our hosts. We get the point that there is a certain standard of professionalism that must be maintained, but when it comes to free speech, there is a fine line between “reining in” and censorship, or what others may refer to as the elimination of independent thought. To be blunt, our hosts are not senators.

We are glad that most people agree with that sentiment and have put it on record. When the topic was broached, attorney Ralph Francis said that even raising the question of ‘reining in’ hosts “baffles me”. He was supported in that opinion by political analyst Dr David Hinds, who said, “it would be very difficult for the radio station to rein in Watts” without giving the impression that it was an attempt to “muzzle him”.

And that is the delicate balancing act that we perform every day. Do we condone and back every word that is uttered by every host that occupy our airwaves? No. However, we do support and have always supported responsible free speech – in the same way that we allow space in our paper for views that we do not necessarily reflect our views. Maybe, people need to see and hear that overt disclaimer to know that Observer media is a collection of independent thinkers that do not always see eye to eye.

“A difference of opinion makes a horse race” was a favourite phrase of Winston. He loved that his opinion could differ from someone else’s and he welcomed the discussions that would ensue from that disagreement. The key, however, was respect. No personal attacks, just a discussion of the topic and a battle of wits. That is what he facilitated every day that he hosted “Voice of the People”.

Observer was born from the fertile imagination of two independent thinkers who many times did not agree. But, they considered that to be healthy. So, please, keep the criticism and advice coming. “After all”, Fergie used to say, “if everyone agreed with me, life would be pretty boring.”