ODI denies rumours of more than two million ID cards lost

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Dec 30, CMC – The National Office of Identification (ONI) has denied rumours suggesting that it is unable to account for more than two million identification cards.

In a statement, the ODI said that the reports had indicated that the institution had released a report, in which it says it cannot recover an estimated 2.4 million national ID cards that were manufactured between 2011 and 2016.

ONI director general Wilson Fievre, said the ONI “wishes to state that it has not published any report or document, which contains statistics or such information,” the statement said, noting that the ODI “stresses that the institution knows its responsibilities and that it never publishes statistics that do not reflect the reality of the work it carries out”.

In addition, the ONI said it is reminding “all citizens that it has nothing to do with the organization of the elections and shares only with the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the list of citizens registered in its database.

Meanwhile, Sandra Honoré, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the other members of the Core Group say they “take note of the decision of the CEP to postpone from 29 December to 3 January 2017 the publication of the final results of the first round of the Presidential elections and call on all stakeholders to await the official publication of the results, by the CEP, with calm and serenity.”

The Core Group includes the Ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, France, Spain, the United States of America, the European Union and the Special Representative of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Last week, the Electoral Court ordered a review of the preliminary results of the elections, handing a lifeline to three political parties that have been challenging the victory of businessman Jovenelle Moise.

President of the Chamber of Deputies, Cholzer Chancy, then called on the CEP to publish the final results of the presidential election on 29 December as scheduled on the electoral calendar.

Deputy of Delmas Gary Bodeau, who is also the Quaestor of the Office of the Lower House, said the strategy of dragging the electoral process beyond the 7th of February to prevent the installation of the President-elect is undemocratic.

The Electoral Court in its ruling ordered that 12 per cent of randomly drawn presidential minutes be verified and that the verification exercise be carried out in the presence of the parties concerned and the national and international electoral observation organizations. The court had set no deadline for completing the process.

Haiti has been without an elected head of state ever since Michel Martelly left office in February. The country is being run by Interim President Jocelerme Privert, who has called on all parties to accept the results of the poll.