Odebrecht scandal: PM names ambassadors

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has fired one low level diplomat and has threatened to fire another more senior one in the spill off to an international bribery scandal.

Speaking at his government’s year-end press conference today, Browne disclosed that he fired Honorary Consul Louis Franka and asked Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Casroy James for an explanation.

The Prime Minister did not give specific reasons for the dismissal of the honorary counsel nor did he indicate why he asked Ambassador James for an explanation.

Information implicating an Antiguan government official was revealed in a New York court as part of US investigations into a bribery scheme conducted by the Brazil based construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

The US authorities have not named the two individuals, only describing them as “a consular official” and “an intermediary to a high-level official”.

The €3 million bribe was allegedly paid in exchange for the official’s promise not to provide international authorities with banking records revealing illicit payments from Odebrecht.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says contrary to reports on social media, he has not received any bribes.