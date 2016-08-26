Nursing students told to adhere to standards, after high failure rate

SOURCE: pon.uch-ibadan.org.ng

Students disgruntled about their failure to move to the next level in the nursing profession, this year, have been told they must adhere to the standards of the profession.

According to reports, over 80 per cent of first-year nursing students who sat the general end-of-year examinations failed miserably.

This has led to some parents of students, who were asked to repeat the first year class, lashing out at the Antigua & Barbuda Nursing School, for what they said was failure by lecturers to effectively teach the students.

Two students have been expelled.

“Ten million French men cannot be wrong. If a few students repeated, then I would not be bothered, but so many students flunked the class,” one parent said.

Another said her daughter always complained about not having enough time to catch onto a topic before another one is thrown at them.

“I have seen my daughter up all night studying, crying sometimes, saying she just cannot understand certain lessons.”
