Nurses are asked to show more professionalism

Nurses are being told to increase their level of customer service.
Director of Nursing at the Mount St. John Medical Centre MJSMC Nurse Jacqueline Jno Baptiste reminds the public that while those in the profession are still human it should no excuse for poor attitudes.
Callers on Observer Radio have called and texted in the past that they have received less than quality service from nurses at the hospital and community clinics Nurse Jno Baptiste stresses that care and good service should be a top priority for nurses island wide.
This discussion comes out of the observance of 2017 International Nurses Week.
This year’s theme is Nurses Leading The Way In Promoting Healthier Lifestyles.
