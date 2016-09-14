NSWMA: Garbage contributed to Marcus Garvey Drive flooding

New Story

Jamaica – THE government agency in charge of waste management is at this time refraining from diagnosing the precise cause of Friday’s devastating flooding along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, which resulted in millions of dollars in losses to State-run and private entities.

But while stating that the exact cause of the deluge which overflowed the banks of Shoemaker Gully is left up to the National Works Agency and the contractors working on the widening of Marcus Garvey Drive — China Harbour Engineering — to determine, chief technical officer at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon said it was obvious that improper garbage disposal contributed, at least in part, to the problem.

“From the NSWMA’s side, what I saw is an abundance of garbage that was obviously not disposed of in the manner that is prescribed or encouraged by the NSWMA. You could see styrofoam boxes, water bottles, juice boxes, etc. All of what you see deposited there was handled at some point by humans. So why wasn’t it put into a bag or a box, somewhere we (NSWMA) could take it up?” Gordon said yesterday in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Repeated incidents of flooding triggered by drains and other water channels blocked by garbage, and the pleas and messages from the waste management authority has seemingly not resonated with much of the public, the chief technical officer indicated. “We are not successful in getting the sort of cooperation that we would love from the people. People just dump,” he lamented, arguing against the misconception that littering and improper waste disposal is perpetuated only by the poor.

“This is a problem that affects the society from top to bottom. I’ve seen people drive nice SUVs dumping in gullies,” he remarked.

Gordon described the problem as a “huge” one which the NSWMA alone cannot solve. “No state agency anywhere in the world can do this alone, let alone in a developing country. It will require some level of personal responsibility on the part of each of us. This business of garbage collection [and] disposal is not a business for some people who hold office at 61 Half Way Tree Road. It’s something that the public must buy in to,” he stressed.

At the same time, Gordon said the NSWMA cannot be justly accused of sitting idly by and doing nothing. “Lest the public think we are sitting on our hands, nothing could be further from the truth. We are out there collecting and enforcing,” he stated.

Since the start of this year, the agency has issued just under 1,000 tickets for littering. Last year some 1,508 tickets were issued. But Gordon admitted that at the moment the fines are not enough to deter anyone from littering or dumping illegally under the National Solid Waste Management Act.

In the meantime, the agency is putting plans in place to build partnerships with private sector entities to increase the number of receptacles in public spaces, in order to give citizens easier access to proper disposal. “You shouldn’t have to walk half a mile to find somewhere to dispose of a water bottle. We should have receptacles placed at reasonable intervals in all the town square,” said Gordon.