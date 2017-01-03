North American movie box office sets record in 2016

January 3, 2017 Reuters Entertainment No comments
New Story

A general view at the premiere of 'Finding Dory' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The North American movie box office raked in $11.4 billion in 2016, making it the highest-earning year in history, according to box office tracker comScore.

Last year’s total eclipsed the previous record of $11.14 billion in 2015.

The crop of blockbuster movies in 2016 was topped by “Finding Dory,” which tallied $486.3 million in sales in the United States and Canada, comScore said.

The latest Star Wars movie, “Rogue One,” finished the year in second place, but it was only released on Dec. 16 in the United States and continues to enjoy strong sales.

Disney had six of North America’s top 10 grossing movies in 2016 and all of the top three, including “Captain America: Civil War,” which took in $408 million, according to comScore.

“Forgetful fish, super-heroes, household pets and space travelers led the charge in a year that was marked by an incredibly diverse selection of films from every genre and of every size and scope from all the studios,” comScore’s senior media analyst, Paul Dergarabedian, said in a news release on Sunday.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.