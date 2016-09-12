NODS director, former DCA boss warn of lack of resources to tackle flooding

New Story

Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Philmore Mullin has called for a complete analysis of the nation’s drainage systems, having witnessed the considerable flooding which followed last week’s showers.

Mullin explained that some of the country’s drainage systems are simply not fit for their purpose and must be identified ahead of the next severe hurricane.

“There are some drainage systems that were developed recently that are in fairly good shape. There are others that certainly weren’t designed for what they are being used for today,” he said, adding: “The analysis will inform future developments.”

Last Monday, all public schools were closed and some government and private offices shut their doors because of the rain and minor flooding that occurred. This resulted in a flash flood warning.

Former chairman of the Development Control Authority (DCA) Sylvester Brown has warned that the authority has not been given to the staff, nor the power to enforce existing policies, which would prevent flood-susceptible development.

He labelled the flooding “the result of many years of not taking our development control processes seriously” and criticised “the powers that be” for having “weakened the ability for … agencies to function independently”.

He recalled that the “DCA has some of the best building regulation in most of the islands” and concluded that preventing poor development was “just a question of enforcement”.

He charged that the DCA should be better staffed, given more transportation, and overall greater independence for the task it has to undertake. Browne said it was a difficult job for “inspectors who have to be … on the entire island checking the progress of different stages of hundreds of different projects”.

