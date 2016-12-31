No word from Nibbs and Browne ‘till next year

December 31, 2016
Minister of Agriculture Lands Fisheries & Barbuda Affairs (File photo)

The two ministers of government who were not present at the Cabinet’s end-of-year report to the nation have told the public that they will recount 2016’s performance and reveal their 2017’s plans once the New Year arrives.

The Minister of Agriculture Land Fisheries & Barbuda Affairs, Arthur Nibbs and the Minister of Education Science and Technology, Michael Browne both declined to speak to OBSERVER media yesterday.

Asked about the education ministry’s achievements and future plans, Browne stated that he “will outline both in the Budget speech” in January of 2017.

Nibbs simply said, “I don’t want to be revealing something on the news, if my government has not even received it.  We’ll talk after the New Year.” He added that he didn’t think it would be “appropriate” to have the discussion “outside of the programme that the government did”.

A number of hotel projects including Paradise Found and Peace Love & Happiness are slated to start in 2017. Nibbs is also likely to report on the progress of re-starting Barbuda Airways which has been grounded.

Browne is expected to report on the school expansion which took place in secondary schools and on the progress of several initiatives such as the e-learning pilot which has had some delays in starting.

Minister of Education Science & Technology Michael Browne (OBSERVER media photo)
