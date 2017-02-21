No suspects in shooting death of visually impaired man

New Story

Lawmen still have no suspects in connection with the country’s second homicide for 2017, Almack “Jahute” Lambert of Nut Grove.

Lambert, who was visually impaired died after being shot in the upper body on February 12.

The police said an intense investigation is ongoing, however, they have not detained any one.

They urge anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4 or the nearest police station. The police have assured that any information received will be kept in the strictest of confidence.

Initial information suggests that the 38 year old was seen around 8:10 pm before residents reportedly heard a gunshot, but had no idea what had happened until they saw Lambert collapse in distress on the verandah of a neighbour’s house he was visiting.

The matter was reported to the Gray’s Farm Station. An ambulance arrived on the scene and rushed him to Mount St John’s Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead shortly after.