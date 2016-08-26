No official Welcome for Olympians

Members of the Antigua & Barbuda team to the just ended Rio Olympics returned home Thursday afternoon, to what parents and supporters at the VC Bird International Airport dubbed a low-key and disheartening effort by those in authority to properly welcome the athletes and officials.

No one from either the National Olympic Committee (NOC) or the Ministry of Sports was present to officially welcome the team.

Coach Teddy Daley said this was noticed by athletes whom, he added, were disappointed.

“They felt that the Olympic Association would have had representation up here (at the airport). We would have gone through the VIP, and while we were standing in line waiting to come out, they were seeing people going through VIP and thought that ‘I just came from representing my country. I might not have been as successful as all of us hoped, but I did the best that I could under the circumstances and I had to stand in line with everybody else’,” Daley said.

