No eunuchs, only yes-men

Prime Minister Gaston Browne wasted no time in responding to our request for clarification regarding the Senate. Just a couple of days ago, we wrote a piece entitled “Tell us again, why do we have a Senate?” and appealed to the PM to answer a few questions related to the relevance of the Senate in our democratic system today. We asked, “If the Upper House (Senate) is nothing more than a rubber stamp for the Lower House (Parliament) then what is its purpose?”

Now, we know that Prime Minister Browne is an avid fan of OBSERVER media and has professed his love for us before, but we must admit that we were surprised that the PM responded in such quick fashion and so directly. We compliment him for that because we have appealed to other politicians and public servants and have been ignored. We sincerely hope that this type of communication continues.

In any case, the PM made his views clear. He declared that the Senate “has no power” and it does not form part of the “checks and balances” that curtail the power of the House of Representatives. More specifically, PM Browne said, “There cannot be any power play between the Upper House and the Lower House because the Upper House has no power. They have expertise … and that is where the independent thinking [of senators] comes into play. But, ultimately, the decision is for the Lower House.”

His response simply bolsters his previous comments that “There is no such thing as an independent senator” and most recently he added, “The Senate itself is a reviewing body with members who can ‘think’ independently.” And if you think that his reference to “members who can ‘think’ independently” is any type of softening on his stance then think again. The PM has firmly defined the boundaries of independent thought when he stated, “When we send Bills to the Upper House we expect them to critique [the bills] and if there are mistakes they ought to bring them to the attention of the Lower House and of course send them back the Bill or Bills as appropriate.”

That almost makes them sound like a group of grammatical proof readers rather than a collection of senior intellectuals providing sober second thought. To be fair, the prime minister did concede that senators have some latitude to return legislation after reviewing it, saying: “We are not asking for eunuchs.”

Be that as it may, at least PM Browne has clarified the situation for everyone to understand. To his way of thinking, the Upper House has no role as a check on the power of the elected representatives. That, he says, belongs to the voters.

So, if we extrapolate the words of the PM we can infer that the government consists of a group of politicians elected by the majority that operates without any check on their power, save and except every five years (or shorter if an early election is called) and any laws that they decide not to change in order to facilitate their agenda.

Now that we have that sorted, we really have no need to ask our follow-up question regarding statutory corporations and boards. It is very unlikely that the response would be much different. And with that in mind, we return to a burning question: why do we have these bodies if they provide nothing more than some advice to ministers and Cabinet? Surely that advice could be sought otherwise and at much lower cost.

That brings us to the whole issue (that we have raised before), which is, if these bodies, including the Senate, have no teeth, then are they nothing more than very expensive rubber stamps? And if they are just expensive rubber stamps, and we see no evidence otherwise, then there are far cheaper rubber stamps that can deliver the same outcome. More on that later.

This all reminds us of the very shrewd and flambuoyant American film producer, Samuel Goldwyn. You may have seen his name above the roaring “Leo the Lion” at the beginning of many movies – Metro Goldwyn Mayer. In any case, he has given us many a great quote but the one that seems to be most fitting is the one that goes something like this: “I don’t want any yes-men around me. I want everybody to tell me the truth even if it costs them their job.”

We think that the PM may be a fan of Mr Goldwyn.

