Nigerians suspected of burglary released

September 1, 2016 winnfm.com Regional No comments
Source: cachevalleydaily.com

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The five Nigerian nationals held on suspicion of burglary have been released without charge.

The individuals were taken into custody Sunday (Aug 28) after police searched residences in Camps, Conaree, Buckley’s and Frigate Bay, as part of ongoing investigations into the recent spate of breakings in the Half Moon and Frigate Bay areas.

The searches netted six laptops, two iPhones, one iPad, one tablet, two play stations, two gold watches and two gold bracelets.

Most of the items, including gloves, WINN FM understands, were found in one of the suspect’s home in Golf View Estate, Frigate Bay.

Police had asked persons whose homes had been burglarized and similar items taken to come to the police station to see if they were among those seized.

WINN FM understands that so far no one has come forward to claim the items.

Police continue to investigate the matter.
