NFL makes $100m pledge to increase research into concussion

New Story

The NFL is to spend $100m (£75m) on medical and engineering research to increase protection for players.

That pledge was made as the league launched a new scheme to boost player safety at all levels of the game.

It comes after a $1bn settlement to compensate former players for brain injuries was agreed earlier this year.

“When it comes to addressing head injuries in our game, I’m not satisfied – we can and will do better,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The settlement figure with former players was agreed in April following a lawsuit by 5,000 former players who successfully claimed the NFL hid the dangers of repeated head trauma.

The Play Smart, Play Safe initiative will fund further medical research into such injuries as well as engineering research – looking into more protective helmets, for example.

It will also look to develop schemes that raise awareness of head injuries and concussion among players, and examine how the game can improve the way it deals with such injuries.

This season, the NFL has come under scrutiny after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered four ‘helmet-to-helmet’ clashes in an opening-game defeat by the Denver Broncos. Denver safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Brandon Marshall subsequently received fines for the hits.

Only one of the hits was penalised by the game’s officials, and Newton was at no point checked for concussion.