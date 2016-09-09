New UN-supported water supply system inaugurated in Haiti

New Story

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9, CMC – The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) has inaugurated a new water supply system that is expected to provide for more than 13,800 people in parts of the country’s Central Department.

“We are aware that this is not enough and that there is still much to do,” said Pierre Ubalijoro, the Chief of Civil Affairs at MINUSTAH.

“The task is great, but the UN system will continue to support the Haitian Government and the Central Department to strengthen the system of supply of drinking water,” he added.

According to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO), quick impact projects (QIPS) are small-scale, low-cost projects that are planned and implemented within a short time frame.

The UN said that different actors beyond peacekeeping also fund or implement QIPs with varying objectives.

MINUSTAH has undertaken QIPs to support the country’s government in implementing projects to combat water-borne diseases, such as diarrhoea, typhoid fever and cholera, the UN said.

Built at a cost of US$95,000, this latest project is centred on Nan Pwa, Madame-Cyr and nearby localities, the UN said.

It said the project is expected to help ensure that need for clean water for drinking, cooking and hygiene is met even during rainy seasons, “during which the usual sources of water are contaminated by sedimentary sludge.”

The UN said an estimated 250 local residents were also provided with temporary jobs during the construction of the system.

The water system, which includes some 5.5 kilometres of pipes and seven water distribution points, is also expected to alleviate the burden on the local population of having to travel long distances to fetch safe water, the UN said.

It said the project has now been handed over to the country’s national agency for water supply and sanitation, called the Directionnationale de l’eau potable et de l’assainissement, which will look after the running of the system, providing services to the population and the plant’s maintenance.