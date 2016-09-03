New social protection bill to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable

New Story

As government moves to enact the National Social Protection Bill, the country’s Minister of Social Transformation and Human Resource Development, Samantha Marshall, remains adamant that it will only benefit the poor and vulnerable.

“The new social protection platform buttressed by sound legislation and corresponding institutions will therefore undoubtedly provide the enabling environment to give the poor and vulnerable population opportunities to participate in nation building,” she said during a consultation on Thursday.

The forum was held to examine the contents of the draft document and Marshall said the time was right to repeal the old Act and enact the new National Social Protection Legislation, since social protection has experienced a paradigm shift over the last decade but Antigua & Barbuda has been operating on the Poor Relief Act of 1961.

According to Marshall, there is also need to reduce exposure to risk and build capacity to respond and cope with emergencies and disasters.

“The reality is, populations and their leaders face some significant challenges throughout the world when it comes to the issue of climate change and effects of global warming, diseases, disability, elderly persons living longer, rising poverty levels as a result of unemployment, human and drug trafficking and population growth, among other areas which are far reaching and complex,” she said.

This, according to the minister, means that societies are being exposed to greater risk and vulnerability, while governments and other institutions are challenged to grapple with and meet the changing needs of citizens.

“This means that the stakes become even higher without adequate supporting mechanisms in place to aid the ministry in reaching those marginalised and are most in need and not to leave anyone behind,” she said.

Marshall said the issue of social protection is quite significant to the government who understands that poverty and deprivation are multi-dimensional, and must be addressed through robust policies and programmes designed to place destitute families on a path to progress.