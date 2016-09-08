New ombudsman ready to serve

New Story

The country’s newly appointed Ombudsman Dr Marion Blair said she is ready to take on the public’s matters against the government, and has dismissed suggestions that the office is highly political.

A former educator, Dr Blair, who will serve in the position for the next eight years, was officially sworn in to office on Tuesday.

“I have no permanent secretary, no minister over me,” the 61 year old told OBSERVER media. “I am independent, unaligned, with no affiliation to any political party. Once you bring a case to me it is my duty to investigate and bring some resolution to the problem.”

The Seaview Farm resident, who is also the former director of the National Archives of Antigua & Barbuda, said that the Office of the Ombudsman has received a lot of negativity in the past.

There have also been criticisms that the office is irrelevant, but Dr Blair commented that, “until someone has a problem they will see it as that. I intend to work hard for the people. I like justice and fairness and I intend to go all out to ensure people get the justice they deserve”.

The office has been vacant for nearly two years after Dame Eusalyn Lewis retired in November 2014.

The new ombudsman said several cases are already within the system to be tackled.

“I have had good results. I am now seated and I have already been called in. A lot of pension cases are pending and I intend to give it my best to help solve the problem,” she said.

Meantime, she admitted that there are loopholes in the system that can hamper the progress of the ombudsman.

She pointed to the issue of proper filing and the slow pace of information when requested.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)