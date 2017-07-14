New Hurricanes signings to play for Cool & Smooth All Stars

New Story

The selection panel for the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion has named an 11-man team and two reserves as they prepare for the tournament’s inaugural All Stars match against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots slated for July 31 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The squad includes new Leeward Islands Hurricanes selectees, fast bowler Stanny Simon and all-rounder Terrance Ward who both represented three-peat champions PIC Liberta Blackhawks during this year’s T20 Explosion.

They are joined by the experienced Wilden “Polo” Cornwall, Kadeem Phillip, Jahmar Hamilton and Avier Christian, who are members of Liberta Blackhawks.

Empire’s Owen Graham and Justin Athanaze have also been selected in the first 11 alongside Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) Bethesda Golden Eagle’s Austin Richards Jr, Bolans’ Orlando Peters, All Saints Pythons’ Kerry Mentore, Rising Sun’s Sherwin Peters and Montserrat’s Jason Peters.

The two reserves are Liberta Blackhawks’ Karima Gore and Tyron Williams Jr of Empire.

The team will be coached by Liberta’s Kenneth Benjamin and he will be assisted by Rising Sun’s John Archibald. Bethesda’s Kenny Lewis will manage the team while Justin Joseph of All Saints is the team’s physiotherapist.

CEO of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Richard Berridge, said the pending contest will assist greatly in the team’s preparation for the CPL slated to start next month.

“The players don’t get together until the 23rd [July] because you can’t really get them on the ground before 10 days [prior to the tournament] and that’s normally the average for everybody’s camp but we are certainly putting everything else in place to welcome the players in and obviously to host our home games which will be there [St Kitts] between the 18-23 of August,” he said.

The franchise, he said, has also confirmed the signing of Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and could have additional overseas-based players signed ahead of the all stars match. The new signings, Berridge said, comes after two of their overseas-based players were ruled out for various reasons.

“Ben Cutting, he encountered an injury in pre-season training so he was ruled out by the medical panel in Australia and Chris Morris has now been included in the South Africa Test, One Day and T20 teams and they did not issue an NOC [No Objection Certificate] for him because of workload issues and especially with their long tour of England at the moment and their upcoming home season which begins in September,” the CEO said.

The match will carry an entrance fee of $20 per adult while children will enter for free.

On day one of the CPL, the St Lucia Stars will host Trinbago Knight Riders starting at 9 pm while the Patriots play their opening fixture on 5 August against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Florida.