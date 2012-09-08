New Five Islands School soon to come

St. John’s Antigua- If government has its way, the dream of the Five Islands Secondary School could be realised by year-end.

This comes as the Ministry of Education forges ahead with plans for the full implementation of Universal Secondary Education (USE) by 2013.

Chinese Ambassador to Antigua David Shoul said negotiations to build a state-of-the-art school plant are in the advanced stage, and it is hoped that the final design can be signed to begin construction in December.

He said the Public Works Department is now awaiting the final design from the Chinese contractors before they can break ground.

“Dr Hanley just returned from Beijing where he met with the designers and they are awaiting the final plan. I think it has gone to construction drawings and I am told before the end of December we can see construction starting,” Shoul said during an interview on Thursday.

The ambassador said the new institution would be a major boost to the education system as it will ease the strain being experienced on over-populated public secondary institutions.

“From what I understand we need two schools like that to be where we should be,” Shoul added.

Financing for the construction of the new institution will be made available through a grant from the People’s Republic of China.

The proposed Five Islands Secondary School will have the capacity to house 750 students. The complex of 6,450 square metres will be divided into classrooms, a gymnasium, IT and science laboratories and a music room among other facilities.

Discussions are also ongoing between officials of the Ministry of Education and Profiles Antigua Inc/UWI Consortium on the construction of another secondary school at Tomlinson’s, to be funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).