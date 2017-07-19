New airport security measures

July 19, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

A new directive from the US Transportation Security administration takes effect today July 19th, and it will impact the processing of people for travel through the VC Bird International Airport.

The chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Airline Association David Isaac is urging residents to be patient as the policy is for their own safety. 

The V C Bird airport implemented the policy on July 18th, a day ahead of the mandatory international implementation date of July 19th.

Many passengers were angry at the lengthy process due to the requirement for everyone to be searched for devices larger than their mobile phones, and then those devices had to be screened with explosives detectors.

Isaac says the policy has since been revised in consultation with the international partners.

He is, however, urging residents to check in at the airport early just in case they are selected for additional screening in one of the random exercises.
 

Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Airline Association David Isaac.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.