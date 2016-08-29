Neil Cochrane remembers the life of late father

New Story

The son of the late Eustace Cochrane spoke movingly while presenting the eulogy of his father, at the Thanksgiving Service for his life, at the St John’s Pentecostal Church on Friday.

Neil Cochrane highlighted many of the achievements of his father throughout his lifetime, including his political career.

“Dad was a committed member of the Antigua Labour Party as it was called until relatively recently, and a star member of the parent organisation — The Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) from where he gave service to trade unionism for more than two decades, and worked as a strategist for the AT&LU. He served as the deputy leader for the Antigua Labour Party during his days of opposition during the 1971-1976 period,” Cochrane said.

“Dad was just not a member of the Antigua Labour Party, but a true comrade, meaning he held deeply the ideologies of the party and worked unceasingly to help the party realise its goals.

He was also in sync with the late Father of the Nation and then leader of the venerable institution, Sir VC Bird. They were friends in arms, and they shared a mutual respect for each other.”