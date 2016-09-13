NBA Digicel Jump Start to provide opportunities for young basketball players

New Story

Sixty of Antigua & Barbuda’s under-16 basketball players, 20 females included, will soon have an opportunity to both hone their skills and compete for a chance to travel to St Lucia for an elite basketball camp with certified National Basketball Association (NBA) coaches.

Digicel, in conjunction with the NBA and the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), will provide the opportunity when they host the second annual NBA Digicel Jump Start initiative from September 16-18 here at the JSC basketball complex.

From the camp, the top five boys and top two girls will be chosen for an elite camp in St Lucia slated for October.

Communications Manager at Digicel, Troy Byrne labelled the initiative an important tool in the development of young players in Antigua and across the Caribbean.

“I think it’s very important we have or give the young aspiring athletes opportunities to grow and develop their talents. Of course, you need to have that grassroots programme and that’s one of the main reasons, just to ensure that the young players get the opportunity, get the best training that is out there so they can move to the next level,” Byrne said.

The Digicel official noted the shift in dates for this year’s camp, stating that last year’s September initiative did not allow for the attendance of a number of players who were out of the country.

“Last year went very well. Unfortunately, it happened outside of the school year where I think it was in August, so some of the young basketballers were not back home because some of them travelled. I made sure this year, once we are doing it, we looked at the time and September seem to be the best time, so once they are back home and they are back in school we will have the opportunity to do it once again,” Byrne said.

Meanwhile, President of the Basketball Association, Daryll Matthew said the Jump Start programme is a welcomed addition to the national effort in promoting the game.

“We think it could not have come at a better time. The age group that is going to be targeted this weekend is under-16. We just had two youth teams travel to Guyana over the summer in that very age group, and all in all we think we have an excellent core group of players now that can look forward to an event like this, and everything it can do for them to really propel their interest and to propel the interest of the sport,” he said.

Following the elite camp in St Lucia, the top eight boys and the top five girls will travel to the USA for a final camp with NBA coaches, while getting the opportunity to watch NBA games.

The initiative is being sponsored by Subway and Gatorade.