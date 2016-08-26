National Olympic Committee to provide financial statements ahead of 2017 elections

President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) EP Chet Greene has assured that audited statements of the organisation’s financial activities over the last eight years will be distributed to its members ahead of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections in 2017.

Greene, also the country’s minister of sports, was responding to calls for the organisation’s financial records to be made available to voting members, in light of the fact that the records were not ready for distribution during its last AGM held in 2013.

“The elections are due in the year following the Games. The last one was held in December of the year following the last Games in 2012, so 2013 December was the last one, if the executive is to serve its term of four years, then next year December…I think we have time to have financial statements prepared and ready for circulation and discussion,” Greene said.

“I think we should at least allow the auditors to get their work done and ready, so that when we go into a meeting, we have all of our financials to clear the period and account for the period,” he added.

