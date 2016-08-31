National honour ‘Long Overdue’

New Story

Long overdue.

That was Mt Lambert-based arranger extra­ordinaire Leston Paul’s response to the news of a national award for his contribution to culture, on the occasion of Trinidad and Tobago’s 54th anniversary of Independence.

Paul also said Long Overdue is the name of his latest album, which will be released soon.

Via a telephone inter­view, Paul said: “I am humbled. I have been honoured before but there is no other feeling when your country honours you for your work. I love Trinidad and Tobago. I love the different races, cuisine and cultures.

“Whenever I return from New York and I can’t figure out which queue is home, I look for the line with the most good-looking people. I think it’s long overdue. “Long Overdue” is also the name of my album, which will be released soon.”

Having got the call from President Anthony Carmona’s office, Paul decided to share the news with hand-picked relatives and friends.

“I called and texted a few friends, my children and some people who are close to me in the music business. I want to thank those who have nominated me. Those who have lobbied for me.

Those who have recognised my excellent work. I have to thank Almighty God for blessing me with an abundance to talent.”

Paul has the distinc­tion of producing a pan­oply, including soca, calypso and chutney mega­hits. “Hot! Hot! Hot!”, the megahit of late Montserrat calypso icon Arrow, is synonymous with Paul’s talent. “Hot! Hot! Hot!” has been translated into several languages and remains a premier soca hit, especially at back-in-times parties.