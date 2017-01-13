Narine fails to stop record Hurricanes run chase

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) – A disruptive spell from West Indies Twenty20 star spinner Sunil Narine for Melbourne Renegades was upstaged by a maiden Twenty20 hundred from Ben McDermott that set up a thrilling, record two-wicket victory for the Hobart Hurricanes in a high-scoring Big Bash League match on Thursday.

Narine was the most successful bowler for the Renegades, grabbing three for 27 from four overs, but the 22-year-old McDermott smashed eight fours and nine sixes in 114 from 52 balls to put the Hurricanes firmly on course for a target of 223 at the Docklands Stadium and the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history.

Before Narine trapped him lbw in the 16th over, McDermott, son of Australian fast bowling legend Craig McDermott, shared 151 for the third wicket with Australia international George Bailey, after the Hurricanes endured a shaky start.

Narine again intervened, when he had Beau Webster caught at deep mid-wicket for a second-ball duck and Bailey caught at long-on for 59 from 42 balls in the space of three deliveries in the penultimate over, leaving the Hurricanes needing 16 from the final over.

Narine was again involved, when his direct hit at the striker’s end from third man saw Cameron Boyce run out off the second delivery.

But Sri Lanka medium-fast bowler Thisara Perera, entrusted with the final over, conceded 13 from the next three balls, including three wides, before England international Stuart Broad got a single from a leading edge to mid-off to take the Hurricanes over the finish line.