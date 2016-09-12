Mystery over wanted man

New Story

Barbados – THERE IS CONFUSION today regarding the fate of a man whom police say is wanted, but his family maintains that cops had him in their custody since last Wednesday.

Yesterday morning lawmen issued a wanted bulletin for Marlon Anthony Smith, a 37-year-old farmer from Storey Gap, Codrington Hill, St Michael who goes by the alias “Brando”. The notice said Smith was armed and dangerous.

His two sisters Shenika and Trikelia Cumberbatch, uncle Peter Bradshaw and girlfriend Keisha Bispham expressed grave concern that some harm might have come to their loved one.

While police have not confirmed it, the family said they were told that detectives had sought Smith for questioning in connection with the recent murder of taxi driver Ricardo “Rick Rick” Bryan, who was gunned down in Warrens more than a week ago.

– See more at: http://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/85374/mystery#sthash.iWfWgPZG.dpuf