Mussenden to step down following failed CONCACAF bid

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug 29, CMC – Larry Mussenden, who made an unsuccessful bid for the top CONCACAF post earlier this year, has announced he is to step down as president of the Bermuda Football Association (BFA) next month.

Mussenden, who took over as Bermuda’s new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in March, said on Monday he will not seek re-election when his term as BFA president ends.

Mussenden returned for a second stint as BFA president in 2010 having previously served from 2001 to 2008, but believes it is time for him to move on and for a new president with “fresh ideas”.

Mussenden will stand down as president on September 29 at the BFA’s annual general congress meeting.

“It is both time for me to move on and for a new president with fresh ideas and new energy for all,” Mussenden said a statement.

Mark Wade, who Mussenden defeated 13-7 at the BFA’s presidential election in 2010, serves as first vice-president and quit as coach of Premier Division side PHC Zebras at the end of last season.

Mussenden, a former Caribbean Football Union vice-president and a senior director of a Hamilton law firm, has plenty on his plate as the FIFA chairman of the appeals committee as well as his new DPP role.

Added Mussenden: “It has been hard work but quite enjoyable too. Generally, I will be available to the BFA and clubs as necessary. Once again, many thanks for the honour and your confidence in me to be your president.”

Mussenden lost to Victor Montagliani of Canada 25-16 in the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Association) presidential election in Mexico City in May,

The Bermudian went into the vote believing he had the support of 24 nations, more than enough to win with 41 votes at stake.