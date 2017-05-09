Murder charge in case of missing woman

May 9, 2017
Breaking Story

A charge for murder has been filed against Mikhail Gomes, the boyfriend of Vincia James.

The police filed the indictable charge today alleging that contrary to Common Law, Gomes murdered James on April 7 th .

The matter has been filed for the District A court but a well-placed source tells OBSERVER media that the charge does not identify a location where the alleged murder occurred.

James has been missing since April 7 th and according to earlier police reports she left work around 1:20 pm in the company of the accused and has not been seen since.
