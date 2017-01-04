Murder accused remanded

New Story

Kensworth Browne was denied bail when he appeared in the All Saints Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with the murder of his 53-year-old wife.

Browne, who appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel, was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison and is scheduled to reappear on March 8 for committal proceedings.

On his next appearance, the magistrate will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to be sent to the Hight Court for trial before a judge and jury.

The accused and his attorney, Michael Archibald, would have to apply to the High Court for bail.

The building contractor of Tyrells, was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, December 29, 2016 after he allegedly battered and killed his wife, Judith Browne in the home they shared, using a blunt object.

The man reportedly alerted police of the incident, which is said to have occurred around 12:30 pm. Police said the murder is believed to have taken place after an altercation between the deceased and her husband of 20 plus years.

Meantime, 23-year-old Randy Edwards, of Clare Hall, who is accused of killing his fellow villager on Wireless Road on March 11, last year, did not go before a magistrate yesterday.

The accused who was already on remand charged with the attempted murder of Elvis Daisy of Clare Hall, had his charge upgraded to murder after the injured man, who spent several months in the Intensive Care Unit at the Mount St John’s Medical Center, died.

Following his death on October 28, 2016, an autopsy revealed that Daisy died as a direct result of the head injury he had sustained during the incident.