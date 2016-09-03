Muirhead seeking to maintain ties with WICB after he demits office

New Story

The outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Michael Muirhead has suggested that he would still be involved in cricket at the level of the WICB when he steps down from his current position next month.

A WICB statement released early Friday said Muirhead would not be renewing his contract and will officially demit office on October 14 this year.

The 59-year-old Jamaican, who has been in the role for the last four years, is stepping aside from a position that has changed hands several times over the past decade.

“I am trying to have an association with the WICB,” Muirhead told CARIBUPDATE NEWS, but said that it will be too early to discuss his ideas at this time.

“I am working on that and rather say that towards the end of the month. I am working on something but don’t know how it will pan out yet.”

Muirhead’s comments come just a few hours after the WICB statement announced that he had opted not to renew his contract.

The statement quoted Muirhead as describing his four-year stint with WICB as “insightful, challenging, interesting and an eventful period”.