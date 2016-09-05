MSJMC gets high praise for its fire prevention plan

New Story

The Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has been lauded for its preparedness to be able to cope with a fire inside the multi-storey building.

Secretary General of the Council of Caribbean Engineering Organisations (CCEO) Tony Gibbs, who conducted an assessment of the hospital about three years ago, said that MSJMC ranks very high amongst the heath facilities in the region.

“They are so well equipped for fires, better than most other hospitals in the Commonwealth Caribbean; it has smoke detectors, alarms, sprinklers which are absolutely necessary for hospitals. You should not ever have to evacuate a hospital. The only way you can avoid evacuating a hospital is if you have sprinklers and fire rated doors to compartmentalise the floors; MSJMC has both and they are well maintained,” Gibbs said.

Speaking on OBSERVER Radio’s Big Issues programme yesterday, Gibbs said Antigua & Barbuda has a wonderful example of how important buildings should be equipped to suppress fire and prevent a destructive blaze.

“I do a tremendous amount of assessments at health care facilities and it is distressing how often you see fire extinguishers that have not been serviced for years. Last week, I was in a Caricom country where extinguishers were not serviced for four years in a hospital … it is good that Antigua has at least a shining example from the top,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupert Markham, who is attached to the Fire Department, added that the MSJMC staff members are properly trained in how to minimise harm to patients, workers and visitors in the event that a fire breaks out at the country’s lone public hospital located at Michael’s Mount.

“The nurses and other staff know what they have to do; they received training in simulated fire emergencies and I am confident that they have the knowledge should there be a fire at the hospital,” Markham told OBSERVER media.

Building owners are being urged to equip their houses with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and alarms, among other things.

