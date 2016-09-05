MSJMC gets high praise for its fire prevention plan

September 5, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
New Story
Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) motto

Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) motto

The Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has been lauded for its preparedness to be able to cope with a fire inside the multi-storey building.

Secretary General of the Council of Caribbean Engineering Organisations (CCEO) Tony Gibbs, who conducted an assessment of the hospital about three years ago, said that MSJMC ranks very high amongst the heath facilities in the region.

“They are so well equipped for fires, better than most other hospitals in the Commonwealth Caribbean; it has smoke detectors, alarms, sprinklers which are absolutely necessary for hospitals. You should not ever have to evacuate a hospital. The only way you can avoid evacuating a hospital is if you have sprinklers and fire rated doors to compartmentalise the floors; MSJMC has both and they are well maintained,” Gibbs said.

Speaking on OBSERVER Radio’s Big Issues programme yesterday, Gibbs said Antigua & Barbuda has a wonderful example of how important buildings should be equipped to suppress fire and prevent a destructive blaze.

“I do a tremendous amount of assessments at health care facilities and it is distressing how often you see fire extinguishers that have not been serviced for years. Last week, I was in a Caricom country where extinguishers were not serviced for four years in a hospital … it is good that Antigua has at least a shining example from the top,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupert Markham, who is attached to the Fire Department, added that the MSJMC staff members are properly trained in how to minimise harm to patients, workers and visitors in the event that a fire breaks out at the country’s lone public hospital located at Michael’s Mount.

“The nurses and other staff know what they have to do; they received training in simulated fire emergencies and I am confident that they have the knowledge should there be a fire at the hospital,” Markham told OBSERVER media.

Building owners are being urged to equip their houses with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and alarms, among other things.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.